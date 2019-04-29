McGUIRE,
Clare Theresa (nee Dwyer):
On April 27, 2019, passed away at Middlepark Retirement Village, surrounded by her loving family, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James, loved mother and mother-in-law of Erin and Paul, Sean and Colleen, Clare and Francis (both deceased), Colleen and Jeff, Mary (deceased), Patrick and Karen, Danny and Lorraine, Robyn and Hugh, Annie and Colin, treasured Nana of Tim, Melissa, April, Daniel, Tara, Shaun, Liam, Blair, Sam, and Callum, loved Great-Nana of James, Thomas, Mason, Arianna, and Jack, and much loved by all the other members of her family.
'Rest in Peace'
Special thanks to the staff and residents of Middlepark Retirement Village for all the love, care and friendship given to Clare. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Clare McGuire, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Thursday, May 2, at 11.00am, interment thereafter at the Avonhead Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2019