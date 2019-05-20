DUNLOP,
Clare Ann (nee Bolton):
Of Balcairn. Finally lost her long running battle. Having the love and support of so many family and friends meant she never gave up but passed peacefully with family by her side at Christchurch Hospital on Friday, May 17, 2019. Aged 54 years. Dearly loved wife of Grant. A mum who dearly loved her sons Cameron, Callum, and Jordan, and her special grandson Hugo. Special daughter of Ann and Tony Bolton. Loved by her brothers Andrew, and Rodney. A celebration of Clare's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Thursday, May 23, at 1.00pm. Followed by an interment at the Balcairn Cemetery, Leithfield Road, Balcairn.
Published in The Press from May 20 to May 22, 2019