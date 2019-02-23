Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Christopher Thomas (Chris):

On February 20, 2019, at Rangiora. Chris has gone to be beside his brother and best mate Andrew, with mischievous grins and a bond that only death could bring together. Chris will be inconsolably missed by his mum Ali, his dad Scott and his partner Raylene, and his sister Sarah and her partner Thilina. His aunts and uncles Glen and Kate, Leigh and Steve, and his adoring younger cousins Bella, Sam, Phoebe, James, Molly, Sydney, and Sammie. Much loved eldest grandson of the late George and the late Sylvia Senior, Tom and the late Margaret Farrell and nephew of the late Michael Hinchley. A private service has been held by Chris's family.

Rest in peace Chris we will miss you forever. Please hold him in your thoughts.

Messages to the Hinchley family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019

