HARROP,
Christopher Derek (Chris):
On April 25, 2019, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family and friends. With typical Chris determination he gave his all to the end. Adored husband and best friend of Lynne, dearly loved father and father-in-law of James and Lisa, Tim and Jacqui, Vanessa and Russell, much loved pop of Evie, Tyson, Mikayla, Sarah, Jessica, and Matthew, great buddy of Nixon, and Kobi, and loved and respected by many friends. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Christopher Harrop c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In memory of Chris, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Chris' life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, April 30 at 2pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019