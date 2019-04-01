Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On March 30, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family following a sudden illness, aged 68 years. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Tony and Marj, Kay and Ian, Richard and Corrina, loved uncle of Dean, Todd, Kurt; Jason, Ryan, Nicolle; and Danielle, loved partner of Raechel and special buddy of Ollie. Special thanks to the doctors and staff of ICU (Christchurch and Wellington Hospitals) and the Air Ambulance Service. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Christopher Allan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Chris' wishes, a private cremation has been held. A Celebration of Chris' life will be held in the North Wai Boardriders Room, downstairs at North Beach Community Centre, 88 Marine Parade, Christchurch on Thursday, April 4, from 2.00pm.







