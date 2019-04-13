MERRALL, Christine Ann:
On April 10, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital; aged 60 years. Loved daughter of the late John and Irene Merrall (Westport), sister and sister-in-law of Robert and Kaylyn Merrall, auntie of Leeanne and Stephen Anderson, and Shane Merrall, and great-auntie of Brock, Samantha, Hayley and Caleb. Messages to the Merrall family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019