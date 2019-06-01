Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine KERSE. View Sign Death Notice



(nee Fairbrother):

On May 28, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Ross. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Lisa, and Bryan and Helga. Dearly loved Nanny of Eloise and Fraser. A much loved sister and sister-in-law. Messages to the Kerse family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude Hospital and the Oncology Department, Christchurch Hospital, for their dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made on line to bit.ly/cdkerse2805 A celebration of Christine's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Tuesday, June 4, at 1.00pm.







KERSE, Christine Dawn(nee Fairbrother):On May 28, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Ross. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Lisa, and Bryan and Helga. Dearly loved Nanny of Eloise and Fraser. A much loved sister and sister-in-law. Messages to the Kerse family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude Hospital and the Oncology Department, Christchurch Hospital, for their dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made on line to bit.ly/cdkerse2805 A celebration of Christine's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Tuesday, June 4, at 1.00pm. Published in The Press on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers