KERSE, Christine Dawn
(nee Fairbrother):
On May 28, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Ross. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Lisa, and Bryan and Helga. Dearly loved Nanny of Eloise and Fraser. A much loved sister and sister-in-law. Messages to the Kerse family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude Hospital and the Oncology Department, Christchurch Hospital, for their dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made on line to bit.ly/cdkerse2805 A celebration of Christine's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Tuesday, June 4, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019