Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Hoon Hay Rest Home, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Keith. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Robin, Graeme, and the late Paul. Much loved nana of Sarah and Olivia, and great-nana of Maya and Ted. Special thanks to the team at Hoon Hay Rest Home for their loving care of Marlene. Messages to the Ipsen family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Marlene's wishes, a private burial has been held.







IPSEN,Christine 'Marlene':Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Hoon Hay Rest Home, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Keith. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Robin, Graeme, and the late Paul. Much loved nana of Sarah and Olivia, and great-nana of Maya and Ted. Special thanks to the team at Hoon Hay Rest Home for their loving care of Marlene. Messages to the Ipsen family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Marlene's wishes, a private burial has been held. Published in The Press on May 18, 2019

