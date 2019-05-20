HAWLEY, Christine:

20 May 2018

66 years. To our beautiful angel mum, one year has passed since that sad day you were called to heaven.

I'm sending you a dove to heaven with a parcel on its wings, be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million of kisses wrapped up in a million hugs, to say how much we miss you, and to send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk with us throughout our lives,

until we meet again.

Thank you mum for the beautiful memories of you, love always Ngaire, David, Lisamarie, Paul, Tom and family.



