Christine Margaret:

On March 19, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude surrounded by loved ones, aged 54 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robin, dearly loved mum of Emma, Amy, and Dean, dearly loved daughter of Stuart and Judith Spriggs (Amberley), much loved sister and sister-in-law of Janet and the late Graeme Crook, Helen and Colin Graham, Catherine and Ben Ferguson, much loved sister-in-law of Rosemary Gardiner, and Felicity Gardiner and Richard Moody, loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews, loved best friend of Belinda Dixon.

"Always in our hearts

and memories."

Special thanks to Dr Rex Yule, Amberley Medical Centre, and Amberley District Nurses, and all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for the wonderful love, care and support given to Christine. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Christine Gardiner, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Amberley District Nurses would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Christine's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Ave, Rangiora, on Monday, March 25, at 1.30pm, private cremation thereafter.







