COMFORT, Christine:
Passed away peacefully after a long battle, on June 13, 2019, at 7.30pm, aged 68 years. Much loved and sadly missed wife of Clive, and mother of Martin, Julie, and Susan. Treasured nana of Jake, Hayley, Mikaela, Mathew, Daniel, and Hagen. Special thanks to the staff at WesleyCare and Nurse Maude. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Christine Comfort, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Christine's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, June 21, at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2019