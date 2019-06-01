BURNS,
Christine Dawn (Chris):
Passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 64 years. Dearly loved mum and best friend of Danielle, treasured and loved mum-in-law of Nick, adored Nanny of Liam. Amazing and loved sister and mate of Jan and Sharon, Dave and Dale, and Di and Tony. Much loved fun Aunty of her nephews and niece. A best friend of many. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice in memory of Chris would be appreciated. The Family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their loving care of Chris and her family. At Chris's request, a Private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019