Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Christine Dawn (Chris):

Passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 64 years. Dearly loved mum and best friend of Danielle, treasured and loved mum-in-law of Nick, adored Nanny of Liam. Amazing and loved sister and mate of Jan and Sharon, Dave and Dale, and Di and Tony. Much loved fun Aunty of her nephews and niece. A best friend of many. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice in memory of Chris would be appreciated. The Family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their loving care of Chris and her family. At Chris's request, a Private Cremation has been held.







BURNS,Christine Dawn (Chris):Passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 64 years. Dearly loved mum and best friend of Danielle, treasured and loved mum-in-law of Nick, adored Nanny of Liam. Amazing and loved sister and mate of Jan and Sharon, Dave and Dale, and Di and Tony. Much loved fun Aunty of her nephews and niece. A best friend of many. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice in memory of Chris would be appreciated. The Family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their loving care of Chris and her family. At Chris's request, a Private Cremation has been held. Published in The Press on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers