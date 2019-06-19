Christine BROOME

Death Notice

BROOME, Christine Ellen
(Chris, Chrissy, Teen):
Sadly taken on June 16, 2019, after a short battle, in her 66th year. Adored partner and soulmate of Lyn, and her much loved Gables family. Daughter of the late Alma and Joff McConnell and youngest sibling of the family. Messages c/- the Broome family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A private funeral will be held at The Gables. All are welcome to Celebrate Chris's life at Omarino Wine Park, 638 Harewood Road, Christchurch, at 2.00pm, on Saturday, June 22.

Published in The Press on June 19, 2019
