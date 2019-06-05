COURTNEY,
Christina Margaret
(Chrissie):
Passed away peacefully at Charles Upham Retirement Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Desmond, much loved and treasured mother of Elizabeth, and Judy, mother-in-law of John, and Julian, loved grandmother of Matt, Anna, Kyle, Aleisha, and Kelsey and their partners, and special Gran to Katie, Thomas, Kayla, and Frankie. Many thanks to the staff at the Special Care Ward for their wonderful care of Mum. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Christina Courtney, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private Memorial Service will be held for Chrissie.
Published in The Press on June 5, 2019