Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Christina Brown (Teenie):

Passed peacefully at Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital, on Monday, April 1, 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Kevin (Perth), Lyn (deceased) and John, and a much loved Granny and Great-Granny. The family would like to thank the staff of Christchurch Hospital, and Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village for the care shown to Teenie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Teenie Carter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Teenie's life will be held at St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 150 Withells Road, Avonhead, on Tuesday, April 9, at 1.30pm.







CARTER,Christina Brown (Teenie):Passed peacefully at Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital, on Monday, April 1, 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Kevin (Perth), Lyn (deceased) and John, and a much loved Granny and Great-Granny. The family would like to thank the staff of Christchurch Hospital, and Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village for the care shown to Teenie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Teenie Carter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Teenie's life will be held at St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 150 Withells Road, Avonhead, on Tuesday, April 9, at 1.30pm. Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers