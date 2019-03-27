Cherie ATKINSON

  • "Our thoughts are with you at this very sad time, Cherie was..."
    - Rachelle Twyman
  • "To Dayton, Hunter and Hayley Steve's and my thoughts are..."
    - Wendy Duff
  • "Letting you all know you are in my prayers and thoughts at..."
    - Mary O'Brien

ATKINSON,
Cherie Rochelle:
On March 25, 2019, passed away at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of Dayton, dearly loved mother of Hunter, and Hayley. Loved daughter of Pauline, and the late Murray.
"She fought so hard for her family to live longer"
Messages may be addressed to the Atkinson Family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cratkinson2503 or at the service. A Celebration of Cherie's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, March 29, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019
