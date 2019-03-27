Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Cherie Rochelle:

On March 25, 2019, passed away at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of Dayton, dearly loved mother of Hunter, and Hayley. Loved daughter of Pauline, and the late Murray.

"She fought so hard for her family to live longer"

Messages may be addressed to the Atkinson Family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cratkinson2503 or at the service. A Celebration of Cherie's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, March 29, at 1.00pm.







ATKINSON,Cherie Rochelle:On March 25, 2019, passed away at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of Dayton, dearly loved mother of Hunter, and Hayley. Loved daughter of Pauline, and the late Murray."She fought so hard for her family to live longer"Messages may be addressed to the Atkinson Family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cratkinson2503 or at the service. A Celebration of Cherie's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, March 29, at 1.00pm. Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers