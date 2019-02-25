Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles WILDBORE. View Sign



On February 22, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth Faber (Fay), loved father of Jennifer Kay, Ross, and Andrew Wildbore, devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren, eldest son of the late Charles and Ellen Wildbore, brother to Ivan and the late Douglas, and Norman Wildbore, loved brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle and cousin. Respected friend to all who knew him. Special thanks to members of his care team, particularly the palliative care nurses, Christchurch Hospital Oncology and Ward 23 staff, and Ilam Medical Centre. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Cecil Wildbore, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Service would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Cecil's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Wednesday, February 27, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







