JOHNSON,

Charles Ernest (Charlie):

Passed away at his home at Hukarere, on May 31, 2019, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of the late Zita, loved dad and father-in-law of Mary and Michael Harrington, Peter and Robyn Johnson, Biddy and Robert Campbell, Tania, and Jackie, cherished granddad and great-granddad, a loved brother and brother-in-law of the Johnson and Fitzgerald families, a loved uncle, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greymouth Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to PO Box 81, Greymouth 7840. Messages to 87 Omapere Street, Dobson 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Charlie's life will be held in the Ikamatua Hall, on Saturday at 1.00pm. Charlie will then be laid to rest with Zita at Burkes Creek Cemetery, Reefton.





