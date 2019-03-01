Celia MILLER

MILLER, Celia:
Passed away peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father on February 27, 2019. Loved wife of Ivan. Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Stuart and Mary, Graham and Helen, and Stephen and Rosemary. Adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at the Richmond Cemetery, 92/76 Wensley Road, Richmond, on Monday, March 4, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
