Cedric Maurice (Ceddy):

On Saturday, March 23, 2019, after a short illness at Christchurch Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Zena for 58 years, dearly loved father of Nicky, Kerry, Andrew, and Ally, father-in-law of James, Brent, Sandra, and Lee, loved Popa of Cameron, Krystal, Tayla, Nicholas, Brodie, and Jada, loved great-grandad of Kirby, Isacc, and Kairo. Loved brother of Bet. Best friend of Fonzie. Special thanks to the Dementia Canterbury, and Stroke Unit at christchurch Hospital staff for their care and support of Ceddy. Messages may be addressed to the Cedric Smith family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service to celebrate Ceddy's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London or Whitmore streets, on Thursday, March 28, at 1.00pm.







