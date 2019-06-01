GORMAN, Cedric John:
On May 29, 2019, peacefully at Roseneath Village, Carterton. Aged 80 years. Loved husband of the late Helen. Much loved father of Allister, Chris and Nic. Loved brother of Gaye and Trish, brother-in-law of Margaret. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. Messages to the Gorman family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cancer Society, PO Box 7125, Wellington 6242, and left at the service. A service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen St, Masterton, on Tuesday, June 4, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019