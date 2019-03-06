Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil BEATTIE. View Sign



Passed away peacefully at Lakewood Rest Home, on Monday, March 4, 2019, in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Elva. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Ray Young. Loved granddad of Natasha and Matthew. Loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Noelene. Thank you to the staff at Lakewood Rest Home for the wonderful kindness and care they have shown to Cecil and Elva over the last 18 months, and Palm Grove for the care given prior to that. Messages to the Beattie family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Cecil will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







