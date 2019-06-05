WARR, Catherine Maie
(Paddy) (nee Galvin):
Passed away peacefully, at her home, on June 1, 2019, aged 90 years. Her final winter getaway! Loved wife to Roger (deceased), adored Mum to Fiona, and Kathryn, mother-in-law to Brad, and cherished Nana to Chelsea (deceased), Emma, Isabelle, Sophie, and Jemima. Precious sister-in-law and Auntie Paddy and inspirational friend and neighbour to many. Mum's amazing spirit, joy for music, creativeness and thirst for never ending knowledge, along with her cryptic cross word genius and entertaining, funny tales of her life and travel will always be remembered and dearly missed. Special thanks to Nurse Maude for their support and compassion which enabled Mum to enjoy her independent living right to the end. A private service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/cwwarr0119.
Published in The Press on June 5, 2019