HORGAN,
Catherine Sigred (Kathleen):
Aged 91 years. On Monday, May 20, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital with those she loved most at her side. A wonderful grandma to Gemma and her great-grandson Henry. A devoted loving mother to Allanah and mother-in-law to David. The caring wife of Frank who passed away 10 years ago and who she missed every day. She passed very quickly but held on until Gemma and Henry reached her from Melbourne. Messages may be addressed to the Horgan family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be Celebrated at St Teresa of Lisieux Catholic Church, 8 Puriri Street, Riccarton, Christchurch, on Friday, May 24, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from May 22 to May 23, 2019