HARRIS,
Catherine Jean (Jean):
Passed away peacefully at home with all her family at her side, on March 22, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Harris. Loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Bill Harris Jnr, Joss, Glenn, Brent and Wendy, Christina and Alan. Loved grandmother of Danielle, Ben, Josh, Alex, and Jake. Loved sister of Helen, the late George, and Bill Campbell. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jean Harris, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A very special thanks to Dr Sue French and to the amazing carers and district nurses from Nurse Maude for their exceptional care of Jean. The Service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Thursday, March 28 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2019