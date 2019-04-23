Catherine GIBSON

GIBSON,
Catherine Rosalie QSO:
On April 20, 2019 at Charles Fleming Hospital, Waikanae. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mother of Margo and Jeff. Grandma of Frank, Kate, Sophie, Tristan, Nyere and Jacinta. A service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held in St Margaret's Anglican Church School Rd, Te Horo, on Friday, April 26 at 11.30am followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Apr. 23, 2019
