STEAD, Carol Eleanor:
Passed away suddenly but peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday, May 20, 2019. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of Bruce (deceased), loved and cherished mum of Sharon, Leonie, and Greg. Dear friend and mother-in-law to Dave. Amazing and proud nana to her girlies Natasha, Ashlee, Evangeline, and Gabrielle. Nana-in-law to Andrew, and Casey. Sharon, Leonie and Greg would like to thank the wonderful staff at Christchurch Hospital's ICU Department and the fantastic St John staff who attended to mum with such care. Messages may be addressed to the Stead family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cestead2005
At Carol's request, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press from May 24 to May 25, 2019