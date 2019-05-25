REID, Carol Frances
(nee Cuff):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, aged 74 years. Loved wife of the late David (Dave). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Donna, Steven and Ros, and Karen and Jason. Loved grandmother of her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Loved and remembered always.
Thank you to Dr Bill Olds, Dr Susan Ratcliffe and the district nurses for your help and support. The Funeral Service for Carol will be held at the Oxford Workingmens Club, 160 High Street, Oxford, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by burial at the Oxford Public Cemetery. Messages to Carol's family may be posted c/- PO Box 31300, Ilam, Christchurch 8444.
Published in The Press from May 25 to May 27, 2019