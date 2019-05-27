Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol PITCAIRN. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Palm Grove on Saturday, May 25, 2019 with her family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Rosie, and Lynette and Martin Ferriss. Dearly loved nana of Gina, Megan and Kate.

'An outgoing lady who loved a laugh and will be missed by her family and friends.'

Special thanks to the staff of Palm Grove for their love and care and to the Doctors and nurses at Christchurch Hospital AMAU Ward and Ward 23. Messages to the Pitcairn family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral service will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, May 31, at 4.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







PITCAIRN, Carol Kay:Passed away peacefully at Palm Grove on Saturday, May 25, 2019 with her family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Rosie, and Lynette and Martin Ferriss. Dearly loved nana of Gina, Megan and Kate.'An outgoing lady who loved a laugh and will be missed by her family and friends.'Special thanks to the staff of Palm Grove for their love and care and to the Doctors and nurses at Christchurch Hospital AMAU Ward and Ward 23. Messages to the Pitcairn family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral service will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, May 31, at 4.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Published in The Press from May 27 to May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers