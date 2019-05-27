PITCAIRN, Carol Kay:
Passed away peacefully at Palm Grove on Saturday, May 25, 2019 with her family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Rosie, and Lynette and Martin Ferriss. Dearly loved nana of Gina, Megan and Kate.
'An outgoing lady who loved a laugh and will be missed by her family and friends.'
Special thanks to the staff of Palm Grove for their love and care and to the Doctors and nurses at Christchurch Hospital AMAU Ward and Ward 23. Messages to the Pitcairn family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral service will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, May 31, at 4.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press from May 27 to May 29, 2019