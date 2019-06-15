MILL, Carol Alison:
Service No. P28786 Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by her team Woo Woo, in her Taupo home. Loved, adored and cherished by husband Stuart. Loved, adored and cherished by her two girls Emma-Jean and Kathryn, and their husbands Piers and Rob. Loved, adored and cherished by her three grandchildren, Adi, Charlie and Cooper. As per Carol's wishes a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to the wonderful team at Lake Taupo Hospice.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2019