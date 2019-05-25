LAWRENCE, Carol Anne:
On May 23, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by those she loved. Dearly loved and treasured wife of Butch. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Nadine and Steve, Jodie and Steve, and Jamie and Leanne. Much loved nanny of Jayden, and Tayla; Jesse, and Brookie; and Lexie, and Lennix. Dearly loved daughter of Ngaire and the late Jack. Loved sister of Sue and Wayne, Wayne and Alison, Bryan, and Tiny and Chrissie. Messages to the Lawrence family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At Carol's request, a private cremation will be held.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019