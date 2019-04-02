HODGKINSON,
Carol Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019, at Cashmere View Hospital with family at her side; in her 80th year. Loved wife of the late Mike, loved Mum of Jenny and Scott, Julian and Jen, Michael and Kay. Much loved Grandma of Jackson, Summer, Max, and Bayley. A loved sister, sister-in-law, Aunty and a friend to many. A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, April 4, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Apr. 2, 2019