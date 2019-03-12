Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol GREGORY. View Sign



(nee Tonkin):

On Sunday, March 10, 2019, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by her loving family, in her 74th year, as a result of a severe bout of pneumonia. Devoted wife of Russell for nearly 53 years. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Bronwyn, Mark and Tracey, and Paul; and Nana to Josh. Thanks to the caring staff at Ward 27. Messages may be addressed to the Gregory family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Arthritis New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cdgregory1003

A Celebration of Carol's life will be held in the Beckenham Methodist Community Church, 83 Malcolm Ave, Beckenham, Christchurch, on Thursday, March 14, at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.







GREGORY, Carol Dawn(nee Tonkin):On Sunday, March 10, 2019, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by her loving family, in her 74th year, as a result of a severe bout of pneumonia. Devoted wife of Russell for nearly 53 years. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Bronwyn, Mark and Tracey, and Paul; and Nana to Josh. Thanks to the caring staff at Ward 27. Messages may be addressed to the Gregory family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Arthritis New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cdgregory1003A Celebration of Carol's life will be held in the Beckenham Methodist Community Church, 83 Malcolm Ave, Beckenham, Christchurch, on Thursday, March 14, at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow. Published in The Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019

