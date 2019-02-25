O'CONNELL,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmenita O'CONNELL.
Carmenita Elsie:
Suddenly at home, in her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late John, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne and Wayne, and Sara and Shane, adored grandma of Alannah, Michael, James, Tristan, and Justin. Much loved by her brothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews.
Until we meet again
A private family service will be held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 25, 2019