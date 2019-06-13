MIRFIN,
Bryson Thomas (Brys):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved husband of Jeanette, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Deb and Paul, Grant and Nic, and Brent and Leanne, treasured grandad of Daniel, Gareth, Becky, George, Lily, and Kate, brother and brother-in-law of Roger and the late Jan, and Rosemary and Ken.
Sadly missed
The family would like to thank the staff of Elmswood Hospital and the staff of Burwood Hospital Ward D1 for the kindness shown in Brys' care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brys Mirfin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate the life of Brys will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, June 17, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from June 13 to June 14, 2019