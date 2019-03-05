Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On March 3, 2019, peacefully at home after a four month illness. Dearly loved husband of Tina. Dearly loved Dad of William, Nathaniel, Kaylem and Jacob, and Mikayla, and a loving grandad of Roseleigh. Loved son of Joy and Keith Clapp, and a loved brother of Ian and Graeme. A loved nephew of Robyn, and Kevin, and a much loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Clapp family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Bryan's life will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer St, Addington, Christchurch, on Friday, March 8, at 1.30pm.







