CLAPP, Bryan John:
On March 3, 2019, peacefully at home after a four month illness. Dearly loved husband of Tina. Dearly loved Dad of William, Nathaniel, Kaylem and Jacob, and Mikayla, and a loving grandad of Roseleigh. Loved son of Joy and Keith Clapp, and a loved brother of Ian and Graeme. A loved nephew of Robyn, and Kevin, and a much loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Clapp family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Bryan's life will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer St, Addington, Christchurch, on Friday, March 8, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 5, 2019