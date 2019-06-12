STANLEY, Bruce Leslie:
On June 8, 2019, peacefully, in his 90th year. Dearly beloved husband of the late Billie, cherished father and father-in-law of Jane and Lloyd Hickman, Helen and the late Steven Gibbs, Susan Arps and Colin Evans. Adored grandfather of Oliver and Miriam Hickman, James and Jasmine Arps, Emily Arps and George Gribbin, and loved great-grandfather of Harriet Arps, and Olivia Billie Gribbin (born June 10, 2019). Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bruce Stanley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Bruce will be held in St Augustines Anglican Church, 5 Cracroft Terrace, Cashmere, on Friday, June 14, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 12, 2019