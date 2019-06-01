Acknowledgment



PARKER, Bruce Francis:



Jan, Catherine and Wayne wish to acknowledge the expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following the sad and sudden loss of Bruce. Our heartfelt thanks to all our families, friends, neighbours and especially those who travelled from overseas and the West Coast that came to celebrate Bruce's life. A special thank you to those who provided practical and emotional support, who telephoned or visited, sent floral tributes, cards, provided meals and baking and to those that made charitable donations to St John, Rolleston. Special mention to those who spoke at the funeral - Rolleston Combined Probus, Vintage Car Club, Wolseley Car Club, Wayne Climo and Rod O'Beirne. Also a big thank you to Wendy of Lamb & Hayward who went out of her way to help us over this difficult time, it was all very much appreciated. To those who helped in any way, your contribution makes our loss more bearable. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere gratitude.



