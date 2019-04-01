Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



It is with sadness that Bruce passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, aged 77 years. Devoted husband and best friend of Jan for 53 years, dearly loved and especially treasured Dad of Catherine and very much loved Dad-in-law and mate to Wayne, loved eldest brother of Athol, Tony, Ross, and Malcolm, and brother-in-law of Mary, Ann, Murray and the late Helen, and friend to Shirley, Louise, Maureen, Elinor and Allan Tibbles, and Jenny and Leigh Hingston, specially loved by all his nephews and nieces.

Will be sorely missed by his family and many friends

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bruce Parker, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Rolleston would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, April 2, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







