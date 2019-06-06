McLINTOCK, Bruce Alfred:

29.07.1949 - 06.06.2018

Dad,

It's been a year today since you were taken away from us and not a day goes by where we don't think about you, we still grieve for you. We want you to know that we are so proud to be your wife, sons, daughters and little buddy and we will honour you everyday. We are your legacy and we've achieved your ultimate goal - we are the family you always wanted, brought together by great loss but strengthened by love. Together we remember our dad, a man with a brilliant sense of humour, a giving, courageous, strong, devoted and loving man. A father who taught us right from wrong, a father who has given us strength and a bond that will never be broken. We'll never be apart again dad.

We love you today

and everyday.

- Linda, Pam, Daniel, Michael, Shontal, Kayla and Buddy xxxxxxx



