HALLIGAN, Bruce John:



Passed away peacefully at Parklands Hospital, Christchurch with his family by his side, after a courageous well fought battle with cancer on June 4, 2019. Loved husband and soulmate of Lyn (nee Tiplady), loved father of David, Phill and Vicky, and loved father-in-law of Suz and Rebecca. Much loved grandad of Angus and Darcy. Brother and brother-in-law of Trevor and Linda Croy. Remembered fondly by Kathryn and Kayne, Andrea and Ted, Gareth, Lisa, Ollie and John Harrold. Will be sorely missed by his wee dog Holly and Vicky's dog squidget.

Vechicle and Machinery restorations,



Your wooden toys many a childs adoration.



Models you've made our shelves adorn.



To ever remind us of hobbies to which you were drawn.

Our esteem thanks to all the nursing staff and caregivers and Palliative Care Teams at both Christchurch and Parklands Hospitals for the wonderful care given to Bruce in his final days and the great respect shown to Bruce's family. In accordance with Bruce's wishes a private family cremation has taken place.

Sadly missed but forever

in our hearts.





