EVEREST, Bruce Henry:
On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, much loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Malcolm Taylor, Shane, and Brent. Loved Poppa of Jayme and Tyrone Stowers, Kelly, Georgia, and Kerri, and loved Great-Pop's of Cooper-Jones.
Together again, with Joan.
Messages to the Everest family, PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Graveside Service for Bruce will be held at Avonhead Park Cemetery, Hawthornden Road, on Tuesday, March 26, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2019