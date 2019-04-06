COLVILLE, Bruce:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce COLVILLE.
On March 27, 2019. Passed away aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Anne Colville. Much loved father of Tracey and David. Loving grandad of Nenah and Vidal. Loved brother-in-law of Jean and Don, and loved uncle to Carla, Troy and Ruth. In lieu of flowers, donations to The NZ Cancer Society, Wellington Division (Inc), 52 Riddiford St, Newtown 6021, would be appreciated or can be left at the service. A memorial service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Fergusson Drive and Ward Street, Upper Hutt, Wellington, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019