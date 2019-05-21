Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gulliver & Tyler Ltd 37 Blackett Street Rangiora , Canterbury 7400 033138222 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Rangiora on Sunday, May 19, 2019, aged 68. Beloved husband of Chris of 46 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and Gill (Fernside), Nathan and Mel (Christchurch). Treasured grandad of James, Max, Ella, and Lachie. Loved son of the late James and Lennie Walsh. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mary and Colin, Peter and Karen, Pam and Malc, Jim and Pam, and the late Karen. Cherished family member of Ray and Bev, Glenys and Dean, Helen and Tony, Geoff, Alan and Lyn. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. A Requiem Mass for Brian will be celebrated on Friday, May 25, at St Peter Chanel Catholic Parish of Waimakariri, Chervier Centre, 41 Victoria Street, Rangiora, at 1.00pm. Interment thereafter at the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the church on Thursday, May 24, at 5.30pm. Messages may be addressed to, The Walsh family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







