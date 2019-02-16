Brian VINCENT

VINCENT, Brian Arthur:
On Monday, February 4, 2019, aged 82, passed away peacefully in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, loved and respected father, father-in-law and grandad of Andrew and Leaanne, Annie, Libby and Tom Vincent; Stephen, Natasha and Zach Vincent; Susan and Matthew, Millie and Cameron Clark. At Brian's request, a funeral service and cremation has taken place in Thailand and his ashes will be interred privately in Christchurch. Messages to: [email protected]

Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019
