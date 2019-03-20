PALMER,
Brian Glenburn Morrison:
(Squadron Leader, RNZAF (Rtd) MBE). Brian died peacefully, aged 86 years, at Essie Summers Retirement Village, in the early hours of Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Bette, much loved father and father-in-law of Dale and Wade, Dean and Barbara, and Jane. Adored grandfather of Michael, Lewis, Bridget, Lucy, Tom, Eddie, Henry, and Barnaby, and great-grandad of Harris. Grateful thanks to the staff at Essie Summers. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian Palmer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Brian's life will be held in the Air Force Museum, 45 Harvard Avenue, Wigram, on Saturday, March 23, at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 20, 2019