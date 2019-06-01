Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Brian John: BVSc

On Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Park Lane Retirement Village in Christchurch, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynley, loved father and father-in-law of Louise and Kelly, Simone and Eugene, Elisa and Paul, Victoria and Steve, and Sarah-Kate and Steve, and Grandad of Georgia, Isobelle, Thomas, James, Emma, Ellie, Nicholas and Sophia. Loved brother of Pat Waterhouse, loved brother-in-law of Maureen and Lang, Brian and Sylvia, and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the people who have taken care of Brian over the last few months. Messages may be addressed to the McLeavey family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in The John Rhind Chapel, entrance of London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Saturday, June 8 at 1.00pm.









