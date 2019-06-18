MATHIE,
Brian Leroy (Leroy):
Peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 61 years. Dearly loved partner of Jo, much loved dad of Corina, Kushla, and Ashley. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle, and a friend to many. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A special thank you to the staff of Christchurch Hospital for their care of Leroy.
"Sadly Missed"
The Funeral Service for Leroy will be held in our chapel,
65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Wednesday, June 19, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 18, 2019