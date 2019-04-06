MASKILL, Brian Alexander:
(Ex-NAC / Air NZ). Passed away at Palm Grove with family by his side, on Monday, April 1, 2019, aged 81 years. Loved son of the late Agnes and George Maskill (Alexandra), dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Helen and Colin Brenssell, Robin and Bill Lloyd, and Cheryl and the late Peter Downie, loved uncle of Diane, Veronica, Heather, Maxine, Kiri, Amanda, Shannon, Cameron, and their partners, and a loved great-uncle. Special thanks to the staff of Palm Grove for their wonderful care of our loved brother. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian Maskill, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019