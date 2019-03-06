Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian KENNEDY. View Sign



KENNEDY,

Brian William Stuart

(Skinny):

(Reg. No. 815896, K Force, Korea): Brian passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, March 2, 2019, at WesleyCare, Christchurch. Dearly loved husband of Josie, and much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Leanne, Vickie and Wayne, Greta and Mike, Letitia and Michael, a much loved Grandad of Olivia, Nicholas, Brooke, Tayla, Jayden, Sasha, and Leo. Devoted brother of Colin, Keith, Shirley, Jocelyn, and Lois. Many thanks to the staff of WesleyCare for their outstanding care and support during this time. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian Kennedy, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully declined. A Service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, March 11, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







